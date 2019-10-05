Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $67.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $81.17. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $104.22.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.97%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, VP Phillip E. Huff sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $269,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total transaction of $974,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,480 shares of company stock valued at $7,105,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 308,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,155,000 after acquiring an additional 135,699 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

