Eva Cash Hits Market Cap of $11,569.00 (EVC)

Eva Cash (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Eva Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges including Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. Eva Cash has a total market cap of $11,569.00 and $94.00 worth of Eva Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eva Cash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05448633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eva Cash Profile

Eva Cash (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Eva Cash’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 900,000 tokens. The official website for Eva Cash is theevacash.com . Eva Cash’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io

Buying and Selling Eva Cash

Eva Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim, Altilly and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eva Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eva Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eva Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

