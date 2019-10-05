Ether-1 (ETHO) Trading 27.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. During the last week, Ether-1 has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $312,802.00 and $37,980.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00074985 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00394195 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012322 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008952 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 36,300,090 coins. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

