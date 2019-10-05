ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Sold by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,375 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9,805.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,178. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.52. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1-year low of $31.56 and a 1-year high of $42.23.

