ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $19,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 281.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1,459.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 501.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 9,805.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.51. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $42.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.