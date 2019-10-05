Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities raised Equifax to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Equifax to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.04. The stock had a trading volume of 706,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,876. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99. Equifax has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $148.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 22.63% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equifax will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,450,000 after acquiring an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Equifax by 26.6% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $438,235,000 after acquiring an additional 680,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 330.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $302,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 0.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,617 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

