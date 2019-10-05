EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.88. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQM. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,441. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

