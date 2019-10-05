EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) to announce $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $0.88. EQM Midstream Partners reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $406.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.94 million. EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQM. UBS Group raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQM Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQM traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 57,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,441. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. EQM Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EQM Midstream Partners (EQM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM)

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.