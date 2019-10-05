EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Stake Raised by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,650,000 after acquiring an additional 950,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,857,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,692,000 after acquiring an additional 560,378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,602,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,027,000 after acquiring an additional 422,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,147,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPAM traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $188.96. 9,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,166. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $104.77 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.47.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.80.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total transaction of $648,425.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,213.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $546,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

