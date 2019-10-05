eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.52 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX, ZB.COM, Bibox and OpenLedger DEX. During the last week, eosDAC has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $101,103.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About eosDAC

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bibox, OTCBTC, Bitbns and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

