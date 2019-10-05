EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $111.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $108.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.57.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.92. 2,479,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,283. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,734,872 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,252 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 875,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $81,517,000 after acquiring an additional 804,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

