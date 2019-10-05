Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $134.00 at Citigroup

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $109.00 to $134.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ETR. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Entergy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.44.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12 month low of $80.04 and a 12 month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.15. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). Entergy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Leo P. Denault sold 24,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,663,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP A. Christopher Bakken III sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,156 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,830 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Entergy by 151.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 1,469.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Entergy by 391.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

