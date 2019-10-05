Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ENI were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in E. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in ENI by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ENI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 188,539 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in ENI by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 54,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in ENI by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:E traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.97.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $21.16 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.9545 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on E shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ENI in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

