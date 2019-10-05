Energycoin (ENRG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 4th. Energycoin has a market cap of $190,428.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energycoin has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Energycoin

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

