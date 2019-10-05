Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading 8.8% Higher

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.45 and last traded at $3.34, 249,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 649,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WATT. ValuEngine raised shares of Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Energous in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Energous alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 11,509.27% and a negative return on equity of 172.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energous Corp will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 16,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $60,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 303,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,216.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Sereda sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $70,227.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,218.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,401 shares of company stock valued at $201,992. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Energous by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. acquired a new position in Energous during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.