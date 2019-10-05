ELTCOIN Hits Market Cap of $30,659.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One ELTCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, ELTCOIN has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $30,659.00 and $1,068.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00192848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01017608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00024172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00090150 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN . ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech

ELTCOIN Token Trading

ELTCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELTCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.