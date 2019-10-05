Ellaism Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $28,177.00 and $24.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.81 or 0.02160275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00056712 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

