Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Elbit Systems makes up 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Elbit Systems worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,873 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,856. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.89. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 1 year low of $109.81 and a 1 year high of $166.52.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.04). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Elbit Systems Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.