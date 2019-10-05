El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,019,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in El Paso Electric were worth $66,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $20,891,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $5,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,189,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,820,000 after buying an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in El Paso Electric by 1,211.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 192,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 177,905 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in El Paso Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $6,884,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get El Paso Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EE remained flat at $$67.33 during trading on Friday. 47,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. El Paso Electric has a twelve month low of $47.99 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.73 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.53.

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). El Paso Electric had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. El Paso Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

EE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Paso Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

In related news, Director Edward Escudero sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $995,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen Wertheimer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $1,660,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,766.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,910. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Co engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in West Texas and southern New Mexico. Its energy sources consist of nuclear fuel, natural gas, coal, wind turbines, and purchased power. The company’s electrical generating facilities include Palo Verde Station, Newman Power Station, Rio Grande Power Station, Four Corners Station, Copper Power Station, and Wind Ranch.

Read More: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE).

Receive News & Ratings for El Paso Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Paso Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.