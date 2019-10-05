eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

EHTH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. The company had a trading volume of 944,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02 and a beta of 1.07. eHealth has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.20.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.98 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.70%. eHealth’s revenue was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eHealth news, Director Beth A. Brooke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,310.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $99,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,000 shares of company stock worth $374,440 and have sold 174,627 shares worth $18,016,648. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 2,002.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

