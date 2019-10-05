EDUCare (EKT) Price Hits $0.16 on Exchanges

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $137.57 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00193091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.01012305 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024235 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00090758 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

EDUCare Profile

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

