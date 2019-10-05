Edison International’s (EIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $76.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edison International to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Edison International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edison International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.75.

Edison International stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.59. 1,808,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,755. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.43. Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edison International by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

