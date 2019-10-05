e-Chat Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One e-Chat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B, IDEX and Exrates. e-Chat has a total market capitalization of $8,174.00 and $10,028.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, e-Chat has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038606 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $448.39 or 0.05493244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001116 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About e-Chat

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for e-Chat is echat.io

e-Chat Token Trading

e-Chat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

