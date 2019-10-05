DZ Bank Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $64.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.87. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of $64.46 and a 12-month high of $115.98.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

