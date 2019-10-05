Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,889 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 3.1% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 73.0% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 6.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 106.4% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 50.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.67. The company had a trading volume of 38,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,793. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.65. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $98.08 and a fifty-two week high of $162.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DG. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

