Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DISCB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.43. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 9,657.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series B

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

