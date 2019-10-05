Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 67.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,477 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCOM. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 27,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 19.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 13.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $773.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.88. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.48 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

