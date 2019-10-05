Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will announce $1.40 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.38 billion. Dillard’s posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full year sales of $6.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.25 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.97). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDS. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Dillard’s from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Dillard’s from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of DDS traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,250. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $47.95 and a twelve month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.80%.

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $154,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Dillard’s by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Dillard’s by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

