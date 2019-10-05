Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $115.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 315.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $57,458.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 33,692,218 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

