DeVault Reaches Market Capitalization of $13,640.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DeVault has a total market cap of $13,640.00 and approximately $373.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeVault alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005245 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 73.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000415 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DVT is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 48,826,124 coins and its circulating supply is 41,762,076 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.