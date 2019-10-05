Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

