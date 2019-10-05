Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €140.40 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €140.40 ($163.26) target price on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank set a €147.00 ($170.93) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a €134.00 ($155.81) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €133.20 ($154.88).

DB1 stock opened at €140.30 ($163.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €135.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.32. The company has a market cap of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42. Deutsche Boerse has a twelve month low of €102.40 ($119.07) and a twelve month high of €143.70 ($167.09).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

