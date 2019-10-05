Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Descartes Systems Group Inc. a leading provider of software-as-a-service logistics solutions. It is delivering results across the globe today for organizations that operate logistics-intensive businesses. Descartes’ logistics management solutions combine a multi-modal network, the Descartes Global Logistics Network, with component-based ‘nano’ sized applications to provide messaging services between logistics trading partners, book-to-bill services for contract carriers and private fleet management services for organizations of all sizes. These solutions and services help Descartes’ customers reduce administrative costs, billing cycles, fleet size, contract carrier costs, and mileage driven and improve pick up and delivery reliability. Descartes Systems Group Inc. is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DSGX. Stephens assumed coverage on Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Descartes Systems Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $36.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.60. 40,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,081. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00 and a beta of 0.68. Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.32 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 471,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 451,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 18,840 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 337,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after buying an additional 37,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 66,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

