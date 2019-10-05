Debitum Network (DEB) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Debitum Network (CURRENCY:DEB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. Debitum Network has a market cap of $15.68 million and $53,900.00 worth of Debitum Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Debitum Network has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Debitum Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0828 or 0.00000944 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Debitum Network Profile

Debitum Network’s genesis date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,282,333 tokens. The Reddit community for Debitum Network is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum Network’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Debitum Network is debitum.network . Debitum Network’s official message board is blog.debitum.network

Debitum Network Token Trading

Debitum Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Debitum Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

