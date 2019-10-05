DCORP Utility Price Tops $0.12 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DCORP Utility has a market capitalization of $418,509.00 and $201.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DCORP Utility has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DCORP Utility token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00038698 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.97 or 0.05448633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001095 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DCORP Utility Token Profile

DCORP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. DCORP Utility’s official message board is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . The official website for DCORP Utility is www.dcorp.it

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DCORP Utility should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DCORP Utility using one of the exchanges listed above.

