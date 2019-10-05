Datawallet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,427.00 (DXT)

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last week, Datawallet has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $533,023.00 and $1,427.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, BitForex, Cobinhood and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00191983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01018604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023995 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00090360 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Datawallet Token Profile

Datawallet was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 tokens. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

Buying and Selling Datawallet

Datawallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Exmo, Bibox, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datawallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

