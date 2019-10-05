CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $89.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CONE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,670. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $62.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 190.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 743.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

