CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim set a $81.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.33.

CyrusOne stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.35. 1,044,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. CyrusOne has a 52 week low of $48.94 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $251.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 60.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,216,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,029,000 after buying an additional 482,530 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,063,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,764,000 after buying an additional 2,398,840 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 617.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,051,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,589,000 after buying an additional 4,347,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,297,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,305,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,686,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

