CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $76.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $83.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CSX. Cascend Securities lowered shares of CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens lowered shares of CSX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.92.

CSX stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.71. 5,966,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 157.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after acquiring an additional 544,542 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 30.3% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

