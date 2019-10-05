CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $1,755,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 801,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,744,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $2,456,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 473,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,632,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.47 and a 1-year high of $80.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.40.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CSX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.92.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

