Cryptocean (CRON) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $51,490.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00003290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038598 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.05422197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000286 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001127 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.