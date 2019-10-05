Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cryolife and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.91.

CRY stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.38. 226,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,053. The firm has a market cap of $978.26 million, a P/E ratio of 93.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. Cryolife has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $33.78.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.79 million. Cryolife had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 75.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 238.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryolife by 5.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

