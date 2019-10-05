Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRWD. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.79.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.84. 2,128,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,624. Crowdstrike has a one year low of $51.61 and a one year high of $101.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.51.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.79 million. Crowdstrike’s revenue was up 94.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $3,751,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $85,696,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $68,481,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $48,300,000. Finally, General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the second quarter valued at about $44,389,000.

