Critical Contrast: Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) & ENI (NASDAQ:E)

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Con Energy Partners $72.79 million 0.15 -$18.25 million N/A N/A ENI $89.53 billion 0.60 $4.87 billion $3.00 9.92

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Mid-Con Energy Partners does not pay a dividend. ENI pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Con Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and ENI has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-Con Energy Partners and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Con Energy Partners -0.93% 35.24% 9.46% ENI 4.59% 8.51% 3.54%

Risk & Volatility

Mid-Con Energy Partners has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Con Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 1 4 3 0 2.25

ENI has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 41.20%. Given ENI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than Mid-Con Energy Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ENI shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Mid-Con Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ENI beats Mid-Con Energy Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mid-Con Energy Partners Company Profile

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas. As of December 31, 2018, its total estimated proved reserves were 24.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates. It also supplies, trades in, and markets gas and electricity; transports international gas; supplies crude oil; and refines and markets petroleum products at retail and wholesale markets primarily in Italy and rest of Europe. In addition, the company engages in the commodity risk management and asset-backed trading activities; and production of various chemicals, including olefins and aromatics, basic intermediate products, polystyrenes, elastomers, and polyethylene in Italy and Western Europe. Further, it is involved in commodity trading and derivatives. Eni S.p.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

