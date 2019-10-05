Critical Analysis: Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) vs. DANSKE BK A/S/S (NYSE:DNKEY)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and DANSKE BK A/S/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 32.55% 10.37% 1.45% DANSKE BK A/S/S 27.36% 7.43% 0.33%

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. DANSKE BK A/S/S pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DANSKE BK A/S/S has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DANSKE BK A/S/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and DANSKE BK A/S/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.31 billion 3.05 $447.25 million $2.00 9.74 DANSKE BK A/S/S $7.00 billion 1.68 $2.33 billion N/A N/A

DANSKE BK A/S/S has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and DANSKE BK A/S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 8 0 3.00 DANSKE BK A/S/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $25.14, indicating a potential upside of 29.14%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than DANSKE BK A/S/S.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats DANSKE BK A/S/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

DANSKE BK A/S/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions to retail customers; strategic advisory services to commercial customers; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, investment, and corporate finance advisory services to corporate and institutional customers, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income, currencies, transaction banking, and investor services. It also provides wealth management, asset management, investment, pension savings, and insurance solutions; and online and mobile banking services. The company also provides mortgage finance, real-estate brokerage, foreign exchange, and equity services, as well as trades in fixed income products. It has operations in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

