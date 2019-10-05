Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE:CS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,644. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CS. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 11.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 112,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

