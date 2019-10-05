Credit Suisse Group Cuts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $49.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Charles Schwab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.34.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.92. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock worth $8,997,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,195,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,043,000 after purchasing an additional 59,260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 281,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 54,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 28.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.