CPChain Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $426,495.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $426,495.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.54 or 0.00867534 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001250 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000312 BTC.

CPChain Token Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

