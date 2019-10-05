Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVTI traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.07. The company had a trading volume of 65,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,931. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $29.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 1,098.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

