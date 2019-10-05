Courier Capital LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 7,649 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.57.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.11. 2,893,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,781,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.81.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

