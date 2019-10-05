Courier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 472,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $2.09 on Friday, hitting $184.05. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $134.75 and a 1 year high of $188.59.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

